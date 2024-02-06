Dwayne Kirchhoff running for Cape County Commissioner

Former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff has entered the race for 1st District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner as a Republican.

Kirchhoff is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident. His family's roots in the county stretch back to 1844.

"I want to be able to give back as much as I can to the community so that others can raise their families here," he said.

He started out in public service in 1981 with the East County Fire Protection District. In 1987, he was elected to the Nell Holcomb school board.

Kirchhoff retired from the school board after 18 years and from the fire protection district after 38 years.

"When I had got on the school board ... we started out with a budget of $250,000 and we ended, when I retired 18 years later, with a budget of $4 million," he said.