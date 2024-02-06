Dwain Hahs seeks reelection in Jackson, candidacy filing opens

Mayor Dwain Hahs will ask Jackson voters for another two years in office in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election.

Hahs, 70, filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday, Dec. 7, to run again for the mayoral seat originally won when the former Bausch & Lomb executive defeated then-incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015.

"I've been proud to be mayor for the last eight years and I've got some priorities I'd like to get done or to move further along," Hahs said. "We've made a lot of progress. I'm most pleased about the economic growth we've had. Uptown Jackson's been fantastic with the amount of business that's been added. Relationships on a regional basis have been important to me, too. Plus, I'm happy with what we've been able to do with strengthening the infrastructure of the city — in water, wastewater, the citizenry backing the bond issues, plus the public's support for the public safety sales tax allowing us to add more police and fire personnel."

Hahs has taken the lead with Board of Aldermen in identifying how $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used — money that must be spent, by law, by the end of 2026.

"I think we've got a good outline of it right now, and I'd like to help make sure that comes to fruition and that we execute those goals," he said.

Hahs noted the city is working on a comprehensive plan to guide future growth, which should be finished before 2024, "especially in the areas of annexation, use of property and zoning," the four-term mayor said, while adding he is "excited" about working with the new SE MO REDI organization, the former Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, on economic growth opportunities.

Hahs, who has unsuccessfully championed passage of a use tax in Jackson in the past, responded quickly when asked whether city leaders will approach the public again for such a levy.