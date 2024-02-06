Dutchtown disinterest: Village having trouble disincorporating

Apathy is what’s keeping Dutchtown incorporated.
Two residents and three non-resident property owners expressed support for disincorporation at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday.
Non-resident property owner Voyann Smith said the lack of interest in having a village of Dutchtown was evident in how few residents attended the county commission meeting.
“There are not enough people down there to do anything, even come to a meeting,” Smith said. “There’s a false expectation to believe the village will remain a village.”
Residents Tracey McElreath and Mary Hartis said they are in favor of disincorporating the village of Dutchtown.
Since 2015, FEMA has bought out about 5.5 acres near the intersection of highways 25 and 74 after extensive flooding.
The population of about 50 includes 18 registered voters.
A town-hall meeting held in July at Dutchtown Used Furniture did not collect enough signatures to proceed with a ballot measure to disincorporate, although the petition was verified by the county clerk’s office.
Smith cited the lack of interest in electing board members to serve or even to have people willing to run for office.
At least three board members would need to serve to have a quorum, but no board members have served in 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Former board members no longer reside in Dutchtown.
Dutchtown’s last treasurer also has moved, Smith said.
Even though the village has a tax levy, because there are no elected officials, no one has collected the tax revenue, which would go toward services such as mowing.
Charles Scheffer, owner of Scheffer Tractor Service in Dutchtown, said he mows his own property, but the tract across from his has grown up.
“It’s an eyesore,” he said at the meeting.
Scheffer said people are dumping trash, which is a problem in a village without a local law-enforcement arm.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the illegal dumping issue should be taken up with the county sheriff.
“If you see somebody breaking the law, you need to call the sheriff,” Tracy said.
As to the disincorporation issue, presiding commissioner Tracy said the commission has the petition and will go through a process.
“We have heard your input and will move forward with that,” Tracy said.
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
Dutchtown, Mo.
