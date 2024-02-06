Dutchtown disinterest: Village having trouble disincorporating

Apathy is what’s keeping Dutchtown incorporated.

Two residents and three non-resident property owners expressed support for disincorporation at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday.

Non-resident property owner Voyann Smith said the lack of interest in having a village of Dutchtown was evident in how few residents attended the county commission meeting.

“There are not enough people down there to do anything, even come to a meeting,” Smith said. “There’s a false expectation to believe the village will remain a village.”

Residents Tracey McElreath and Mary Hartis said they are in favor of disincorporating the village of Dutchtown.

Since 2015, FEMA has bought out about 5.5 acres near the intersection of highways 25 and 74 after extensive flooding.

The population of about 50 includes 18 registered voters.

A town-hall meeting held in July at Dutchtown Used Furniture did not collect enough signatures to proceed with a ballot measure to disincorporate, although the petition was verified by the county clerk’s office.

Smith cited the lack of interest in electing board members to serve or even to have people willing to run for office.

At least three board members would need to serve to have a quorum, but no board members have served in 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Former board members no longer reside in Dutchtown.

Dutchtown’s last treasurer also has moved, Smith said.