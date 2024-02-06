All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 1, 2022

Dutch Meyr among group that acquired Cape's Business Park

Longtime local businessman and former famed football coach Dutch Meyr is among those involved in the recent private acquisition of the Cape Girardeau Business Park from the City of Cape Girardeau. This fall, Meyr, who's part of the aptly named Touchdown Development Group LLC., along with three other individuals he declined to identify at this time purchased the plot of land — located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue — for $2.7 million with $1.8 million upfront.. ...

Nathan English
The Cape Girardeau Business Park is shown from above at the intersection of Highway 55, East Main Street and Lasalle Avenue.
The Cape Girardeau Business Park is shown from above at the intersection of Highway 55, East Main Street and Lasalle Avenue.

Longtime local businessman and former famed football coach Dutch Meyr is among those involved in the recent private acquisition of the Cape Girardeau Business Park from the City of Cape Girardeau.

This fall, Meyr, who's part of the aptly named Touchdown Development Group LLC., along with three other individuals he declined to identify at this time purchased the plot of land — located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue — for $2.7 million with $1.8 million upfront.

In a news release about the sale, city manager Kenneth Haskin said selling the park was in the city's best interest financially, because developing the land would be "too expensive."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The city purchased the 247-acre plot from Southeast Missouri University Foundation for $6 million in 2012. Over the years, the municipality had sold around 44 acres of the land for just shy of $1.4 million.

The official plan is to do a "little bit of everything" on the land, a mix of residential and commercial development, Meyr said. The former coach specifically mentioned duplexes and storage.

Meyr said the park's proximity to other land owned by the group was among the motivating factors for the purchase.

He declined to provide many other specifics and said the group is still exploring development possibilities.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy