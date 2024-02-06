All sections
NewsMay 31, 2017
Duo lead Jackson police on high-speed chase before their arrests
A Tennessee duo in a stolen car led Jackson police on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before crashing into a field Monday, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Cedarrius D. Barham, 25, of Henderson, Tennessee, with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting a lawful stop, both felonies...
Tyler Graef
Cedarrius Barham
Cedarrius Barham

A Tennessee duo in a stolen car led Jackson police on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before crashing into a field Monday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Cedarrius D. Barham, 25, of Henderson, Tennessee, with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting a lawful stop, both felonies.

Taylor M. Buchen, 21, of Lexington, Tennessee, was in the vehicle with Barham during the chase and also was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jackson police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Nissan while investigating reports of a person possibly driving under the influence shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Jackson police officer Timothy Lester.

The license plates on the car indicated the vehicle had been stolen. When officers tried to approach the stopped car in the parking lot of Kidd’s gas station on East Jackson Boulevard, the Nissan sped away, Lester wrote.

Taylor Buchen
Taylor Buchen
Barham ran a red light at West Jackson Boulevard and Route PP, reaching 106 miles per hour as police pursued, Lester wrote.

Police saw tire marks in the grass near Caroline Place on Route PP, found the vehicle in a field and arrested Barham, who told officers he “had outran five other cops that day” and admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen, Lester wrote.

Barham’s driving status was revoked in Tennessee, according to the statement.

Barham and Buchen’s bonds were set at $25,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

