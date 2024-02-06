All sections
August 1, 2022

Dunklin County inmate escapes from area hospital

HAYTI, Mo. — A Dunklin County Justice Center inmate escaped custody while he was at a hospital in Hayti. Dwayne Woods was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. While there, Woods escaped the custody of the corrections officer accompanying him...

Delta Dunklin Democrat

HAYTI, Mo. — A Dunklin County Justice Center inmate escaped custody while he was at a hospital in Hayti.

Dwayne Woods was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. While there, Woods escaped the custody of the corrections officer accompanying him.

A search of the immediate area by Hayti Police, Pemiscot County deputies and Dunklin County deputies failed to find him.

Woods remained at large Sunday.

Woods was being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center on charges of failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information may call the Dunklin County Sheriffs Office at (573) 888-2409 or (573) 888-2424.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

