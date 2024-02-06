Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today.
“With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didn’t want anyone to slip off the road and be stuck,” Kneer said. “The safety of our carriers and independent contractors is paramount.”
The National Weather service placed the Cape Girardeau area under a “Winter Storm Warning” throughout the night with cautions for “extremely dangerous and life threatening” travel conditions.
“We thank our readers for understanding,” Kneer said. In the meantime, the latest news may be checked at www.semissourian.com.
