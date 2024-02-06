All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 16, 2021

Due to extreme cold, Tuesday Southeast Missourian print edition to be delivered in daylight

Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today. “With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didn’t want anyone to slip off the road and be stuck,” Kneer said. “The safety of our carriers and independent contractors is paramount.” ...

Southeast Missourian
Snow covers Broadway Street next to the Southeast Missourian building in downtown Cape Girardeau on Feb. 15, 2021.
Snow covers Broadway Street next to the Southeast Missourian building in downtown Cape Girardeau on Feb. 15, 2021.Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today.

“With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didn’t want anyone to slip off the road and be stuck,” Kneer said. “The safety of our carriers and independent contractors is paramount.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The National Weather service placed the Cape Girardeau area under a “Winter Storm Warning” throughout the night with cautions for “extremely dangerous and life threatening” travel conditions.

“We thank our readers for understanding,” Kneer said. In the meantime, the latest news may be checked at www.semissourian.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy