Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday

DUDLEY — Business owner, farmer, town marshal, mayor.
Those are a lot of hats for one head to wear.
Thomas Lee Jarrell, probably better known by his nickname “TL", just celebrated his 100th birthday Feb. 22 and was surrounded by numerous family members. He couldn’t help but reflect on his life and all that he has experienced.
“I was in the Army as an MP (military police) and I also had medic training,” Jarrell explained. “After the war, at one point, they needed someone to help give vaccinations, so I helped with that,too.”
Jarrell said he went into active service for the U.S. Army Dec. 31, 1943; and after being trained he found himself on the way to the United Kingdom.
“We left from New Jersey to go overseas on a ship called the Aquitania,” Jarrell recalled about being transported on the only ocean liner ship to have survived both world wars. “We ended up in Scotland because we encountered a submarine that made us change our course. The skipper had information that the submarine could only target something with its periscope, so we had to move.”
After finally arriving to his assigned destination, Jarrell worked as an MP providing security for the 157th General Hospital in England (the exact location of the hospital is unknown, due to it being a field hospital). But that would only be one of a few destinations for Jarrell. In addition to the European Theater Ribbon, he was also awarded the African Theater Ribbon, the Middle Eastern Theater ribbon, and the WWII Victory Medal.
Jarrell left active duty May, 1946 and decided to return to Dudley. But the timing wasn’t great for finding work.
“At the time, I was getting my military pension,” Jarrell said. “We called it the 52.20 because the government paid us $52.20 each month to keep us going until we found some work of our own.”
Jarrell said work was difficult to find.
“They were hiring people to clear out the ditches along the road,” Jarrell said. “So I got out there with a sling blade and I did that for a while. I worked on the farm some, too. I worked 5-6 days a week for $5.”
It wasn’t until he decided to forge his own path that things changed for Jarrell. With only a chainsaw and his work ethic, he started milling lumber. It wasn’t long after that he had his own sawmill.
“I did that (sawmill work) for most of the rest of my life,” Jarrell said. “I worked short-handed a lot. But I got things done.”
Running his own business wasn’t enough, though. At one point, due to his military police experience, the town of Dudley turned to Jarrell as town marshal. And by 1959, it was decided he might also make a good mayor for Dudley. He served as mayor from 1959 to 1961.
When asked what he liked to think about from his past, Jarrell had some wise words.
“I didn’t have very much schooling,” Jarrell advised. “But I got a lot of education by the people I met.”
Jarrell said he carries fond memories from his younger days of baseball and “shooting water moccasins with a slingshot.”
As an avid hunter, Jarrell said he remembers when the first deer season was introduced to the state of Missouri in 1944. Jarrell said he would use his hunting skills to track and kill bobcats, because one bobcat pelt would pay enough to purchase one deer tag.
“There used to be a lot of bobcats in the Dudley area,” he recalled.
When asked about his secret to long life, Jarrell had some advice immediately prepared.
“Anytime anyone asks me about living a long time, I tell them there are two important things to remember: One, the Bible says in the book of Exodus to honor your mother and father that your days may be long on the earth; and two, outlive your enemies.”
