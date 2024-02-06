Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday

DUDLEY — Business owner, farmer, town marshal, mayor.

Those are a lot of hats for one head to wear.

Thomas Lee Jarrell, probably better known by his nickname “TL", just celebrated his 100th birthday Feb. 22 and was surrounded by numerous family members. He couldn’t help but reflect on his life and all that he has experienced.

“I was in the Army as an MP (military police) and I also had medic training,” Jarrell explained. “After the war, at one point, they needed someone to help give vaccinations, so I helped with that,too.”

Jarrell said he went into active service for the U.S. Army Dec. 31, 1943; and after being trained he found himself on the way to the United Kingdom.

“We left from New Jersey to go overseas on a ship called the Aquitania,” Jarrell recalled about being transported on the only ocean liner ship to have survived both world wars. “We ended up in Scotland because we encountered a submarine that made us change our course. The skipper had information that the submarine could only target something with its periscope, so we had to move.”

After finally arriving to his assigned destination, Jarrell worked as an MP providing security for the 157th General Hospital in England (the exact location of the hospital is unknown, due to it being a field hospital). But that would only be one of a few destinations for Jarrell. In addition to the European Theater Ribbon, he was also awarded the African Theater Ribbon, the Middle Eastern Theater ribbon, and the WWII Victory Medal.

The next move

Jarrell left active duty May, 1946 and decided to return to Dudley. But the timing wasn’t great for finding work.

“At the time, I was getting my military pension,” Jarrell said. “We called it the 52.20 because the government paid us $52.20 each month to keep us going until we found some work of our own.”

Jarrell said work was difficult to find.