Duck house built in Jackson's Rotary Lake

Rotary Lake in Jackson has a new structure: a duck house, built by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Shane Anderson, Parks and Recreation director, said a few ducks had taken up residence in Jackson City Park last summer.
“We did a lot of research on duck shelters, and we decided to build this structure in-house,” he said.
Made of wood and anchored to the lake floor, the structure features a roof and a landing pad to ease ducks’ transition from house to lake.
Anderson said the structure should help protect the ducks from predators and give them shelter during inclement weather.
Pertinent address:
Rotary Lake, Jackson, Mo.
