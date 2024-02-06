Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson headlines Cape First men’s event

“Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson spoke to a sold-out crowd Friday night as part of the Cape First Church Impact Men’s event.

Robertson said Cape Girardeau’s Walmart was the top seller nationally of his family’s now-famous duck calls; it was the reason, he said, he was visiting that night. The men in attendance gathered for another reason — to hear the “Duck Dynasty” star speak about his faith in God.

“Every year, we look at how we can reach men in our community and the Southeast Missouri region,” Cape First communications director David Urzi said. “We have this mission to reach men in the Southeast Missouri region and this was just the 2020 version of it.”

A total of 1,100 tickets were sold, Urzi said. Both church members and non-members were in attendance, he said, adding that many in the community were excited to see Robertson in person.

Jeremiah Williams, 16, is a member of Cape First and involved as a student leader in the church’s youth group. In addition to volunteering at the event, he had a VIP pass to meet Robertson. During the meeting, he said Robertson wrote “Jeremiah 9” on the back of William’s shirt, a reference to a biblical passage.

As someone who grew up watching the “Duck Dynasty” television show, Williams said this was especially meaningful.

During the event, Robertson spoke candidly about his own faith, his family business and experiences he had with Christianity in the past.