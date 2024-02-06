Duck boat owner settles with Missouri family over accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake in the summer, killing 17 people, has settled the first of several lawsuits filed in the accident.

William Bright, 65, and his 63-year-old wife, Janice, of Higginsville, Missouri, were among those killed in the July 19 accident on Table Rock Lake. Their three adult daughters filed suit soon after.

Adam Graves, an attorney for the family, told the Kansas City Star the settlement with Ripley Entertainment was finalized Thursday, and his clients were satisfied with the settlement.

"One of the first things Ripley said when they came into mediation was, 'We are a family company, and we value family,'" he said.

Terms were not disclosed. A Ripley spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Three others named in the suit will remain defendants. They are Ride the Ducks International LLC, a division of Ripley; the captain of the duck boat, Kenneth Scott McKee; and the driver on land, Robert Williams, who died when the boat sank.