Drury reelected sheriff; Essner wins assessor race in Scott County

BENTON, Mo. — Wes Drury was reelected as the sheriff of Scott County during Tuesday’s primary election.

In a vote of 4,870 to 3,278, Drury defeated his challenger, former Sheriff Rick Walter, who both ran on the Republican ballot. Because there were no candidates on the Democratic ballot, there will not be a sheriff’s race in November, and Drury will continue on as sheriff with a new four-year term starting Jan. 1.

There were 9,307 total ballots cast, or 37.39% of Scott County’s registered voters who stepped up to the polls Tuesday, according to Scott County Clerk Rita Milam.

Carla Essner

The Scott County assessor’s race was also decided Tuesday because there were no Democratic candidates. Carla Essner, who garnered 4,218 votes, was chosen by voters over Shelley Taylor, 2,094 votes, and Charles Brant Pratt, 1,567 votes.