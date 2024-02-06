Drury reelected sheriff; Essner wins assessor race in Scott County

BENTON, Mo. — Wes Drury was reelected as the sheriff of Scott County during Tuesday’s primary election.
In a vote of 4,870 to 3,278, Drury defeated his challenger, former Sheriff Rick Walter, who both ran on the Republican ballot. Because there were no candidates on the Democratic ballot, there will not be a sheriff’s race in November, and Drury will continue on as sheriff with a new four-year term starting Jan. 1.
There were 9,307 total ballots cast, or 37.39% of Scott County’s registered voters who stepped up to the polls Tuesday, according to Scott County Clerk Rita Milam.
The Scott County assessor’s race was also decided Tuesday because there were no Democratic candidates. Carla Essner, who garnered 4,218 votes, was chosen by voters over Shelley Taylor, 2,094 votes, and Charles Brant Pratt, 1,567 votes.
Terry Cole, who received 1,999 votes, won his bid as the Scott County First District commissioner on the Republican ballot over John Graham, who netted 1,086 votes. In November, Cole will face incumbent Dennis E. Ziegenhorn, who was unopposed on the Democratic ballot Tuesday. Ziegenhorn received 532 votes.
On the Republican ticket, Mike Backfisch Jr., 1.851 votes, defeated Mike Adams, 938 votes, and Monty W. Keesee, 1,711 votes, for the office of Second District commissioner in Scott County. Democrat incumbent Donnie Kiefer, who received 367 votes Tuesday, was unopposed on his party’s ballot for the office. Backfisch and Kiefer will face each other in the November election.
Carl E. Rose, 6,232 votes, was the only Republican seeking the office of coroner. In November, Rose will challenge incumbent Scott C. Amick, who was unopposed on the Democratic ballot and received 892 votes Tuesday.
Not facing opposition in the primary or November election were Republicans Stacey Naile for clerk of the Scott County Circuit Court and Julia Crader Dolan, Scott County public administrator. Naile received 6,668 votes, and Dolan had 6,782 votes.
In a vote of 24-21, residents of Vanduser decided to impose a 1% sales tax. Also, Michael Helms, 246 votes, defeated Frank Tatum, 172 votes, on the Republican ticket for the office of committeeman.
