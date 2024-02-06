Cape Girardeau’s newest hotel held a soft opening late last month. But there’s nothing soft about it now.

Every room in the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is booked today as people flock to Cape Girardeau to view Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The eight-story hotel has 168 rooms.

Dennis Vollink, president of Drury Southwest Inc., the project’s developer, said Sundays typically are slow days in the hotel business. But not today.

“It is 100 percent because of the solar eclipse,” he said.

“All of our hotels down to Sikeston, Missouri, are sold out,” Vollink added.

The hotel near the Route K interchange on Interstate 55 opened July 21 with little fanfare. Vollink said it was “a soft opening.”

He said, “We did not take a lot of reservations for a week or two.”

Vollink said that allowed the staff to ease into the hotel’s operations.

Construction work soon will be finished on the adjacent 29,000-square-foot conference center, Vollink said. It is scheduled to open the week of Aug. 28, he said.

The facility will have 14,000 square feet of space in the main

conference room.

The center also will have breakout rooms bordering the main meeting space, Vollink said.