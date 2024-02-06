Drury family listens to local opposition, cancels sand mining plans

KELSO — Following an outpour of opposition from the community, a land owner decided to not pursue an aggregate mining operation in north Scott County.

Tim Drury of St. Louis provided on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a statement on his family’s decision not to pursue the project.

“The Drury family has been part of the Scott County community for three generations,” Drury said in the statement. “This is where we started our families. Our commitment to the Scott County community runs deep and will continue for years to come.

“As has been widely reported, we have been exploring ways to continue to serve as good stewards of our land, ensuring the fruits of our labor deliver value to the Scott County community, the state of Missouri and our country.”

Core drilling recently began on the Drury family’s property in Scott County in order to collect samples to determine if the land contains the quality and quantity of aggregate for use in industrial applications, Drury said.

“We understand that this proposed project has received much attention in the community,” Drury said in the statement. “Because of the opposition expressed by the community to this project, we have made the decision to not pursue this project. While this project would have brought many needed jobs and economic opportunities to Scott County for many decades, we are listening to the concerned voices of the community.

“Although we will continue with core drilling into March, we will not proceed with the project. If the community would like to discuss this further, we would be willing to have those discussions.”