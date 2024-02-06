Drury buying 12.5 acres near I-55 from city for $1M

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Cape Girardeau Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen.

Drury Development Corp. has agreed to buy 12.5 acres from the city of Cape Girardeau for nearly $1 million.

The site is along LaSalle Avenue at the developing Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park just east of Interstate 55.

The City Council on Monday authorized the execution of a special warranty deed for the sale of the property.

Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen praised the transaction. “It is a great step forward for our business park,” he said.

In a written agenda report to the council, city manager Scott Meyer wrote Drury will pay $937,500 for the property. The price amounts to $75,000 per acre, Meyer said.

“It is a cash sale,” he added.

The sale, expected to close next month, is the largest business-park land sale in terms of purchase price since the city made its first land sale in the park in 2014, Meyer said Tuesday.

Meyer said he is not aware of any plans by Drury Development for use of the site.

Meyer said the property could be developed at some point for retail business or a hotel.

The site along LaSalle Avenue had been identified by city and economic development officials as a good location for retail businesses, Meyer said.

Drury Development Corp., which began in Cape Girardeau and is headquartered in St. Louis, is the development arm of the Drury Hotels chain.

Attempts to reach Drury officials for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.