Drum one, drum all: Southeast to host Drum Circle events

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Southeast Missouri State University’s Percussion Ensemble students are coming together to host separate community drumming events — called Drum Circle — Tuesday and Feb. 5 and 12, at the River Campus.

According to Shane Mizicko, professor of music and director of percussion at Southeast, last semester was the first time for the event. It welcomed nearly 60 new people, averaging about 20 to 30 at each event, he said.

“Because we never know who we are going to have,” Mizicko said. “Though we encourage registration through Parks and Recreation, that’s more so I know if I have enough instruments and how to prepare.”

And each week is different, he said.

“We do a similar format, but it’s always organic,” Mizicko said. “I will play, but I try to get everyone involved.”

His aim is to come up with different ideas by playing a specific rhythm and then have the participants imitate what he played. It’s what he referred to as a “call and answer,” or “call and response activity,” as rhythms are passed down.

And the setup even takes the shape of a circle, Mizicko explained.

“I’m either in the middle of the circle or in the center or on the edges. I try to lead activities to get everyone involved,” he said.

Mizicko labels it as a “very interactive, community” event, requiring listening, with no experience necessary.

Percussion students also will attend the event, he said, but the majority of the participants are non-percussion players.

Many of the instruments are provided by him or the students, he said, enough for about 25 to 30 players, including hand drums, African djembes, conga drums and bongos.