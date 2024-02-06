Drum one, drum all: Southeast to host Drum Circle events

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Southeast Missouri State University’s Percussion Ensemble students are coming together to host separate community drumming events — called Drum Circle — Tuesday and Feb. 5 and 12, at the River Campus.
According to Shane Mizicko, professor of music and director of percussion at Southeast, last semester was the first time for the event. It welcomed nearly 60 new people, averaging about 20 to 30 at each event, he said.
“Because we never know who we are going to have,” Mizicko said. “Though we encourage registration through Parks and Recreation, that’s more so I know if I have enough instruments and how to prepare.”
And each week is different, he said.
“We do a similar format, but it’s always organic,” Mizicko said. “I will play, but I try to get everyone involved.”
His aim is to come up with different ideas by playing a specific rhythm and then have the participants imitate what he played. It’s what he referred to as a “call and answer,” or “call and response activity,” as rhythms are passed down.
And the setup even takes the shape of a circle, Mizicko explained.
“I’m either in the middle of the circle or in the center or on the edges. I try to lead activities to get everyone involved,” he said.
Mizicko labels it as a “very interactive, community” event, requiring listening, with no experience necessary.
Percussion students also will attend the event, he said, but the majority of the participants are non-percussion players.
Many of the instruments are provided by him or the students, he said, enough for about 25 to 30 players, including hand drums, African djembes, conga drums and bongos.
And people are encouraged to bring their own drums if they have them, Mizicko said.
“We generally don’t have sticks,” he said, explaining how the drums will be utilized.
Students from the Southeast Percussion Ensemble will be scattered in and around the circle, he said, promoting encouragement within the participants.
“Some people come very reserved, and they’re afraid to play and afraid to make a mistake,” he said. “There is no mistake, you just play. As long as you have the mobility to move your hand, you just hit the drum.”
At this time, Mizicko is unsure whether it’s going to be an annual event. That decision will depend on attendance, he said.
Mizicko said Parks and Recreation approached him a few years ago about first implementing the idea.
“They’re trying to increase their nonathletic sporting activities,” he said. “They’re trying to get more artsy events and they asked me if there is anything I could do.”
He said drum circles work great for this type of activity, “but you have to have some equipment to get going with it.”
Mizicko said he was able to write a university grant proposal — and received one — for a class that’s based around drumming across different cultures.
“We’re really trying to reach out to the community,” he said. “That’s why this event is geared toward students, as young as 12, through age 99.”
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.