NewsJune 23, 2017

Drug charges filed against five

Five more people face drug charges resulting from police narcotics investigations conducted several months ago, police said. The suspects are charged with selling drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD to undercover officers, according to charging documents filed this week...

Tyler Graef

Five more people face drug charges resulting from police narcotics investigations conducted several months ago, police said.

The suspects are charged with selling drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD to undercover officers, according to charging documents filed this week.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Bertrell Bridges, 32; Eugene M. Hall, 37; Jessica J. Moore, 35; Justin D. Gray, 21; and Raygan E. Crider, 21, all of Cape Girardeau, with varying degrees of delivery of a controlled substance.

Moore and Bridges face two counts apiece.

From the beginning of January to the end of February, an officer with the SEMO Drug Task Force purchased drugs from the suspects, according to probable-cause statements filed in the cases by task force officer Chris Newton.

Gray sold him just over 1 gram of methamphetamine for $75 in Washington Park in Cape Girardeau, Newton wrote.

The officer purchased a total of eight Alprazolam pills from Moore, according to the statement.

Bridges sold the officer a total of more than 6 1/2 grams of meth in two separate deals, according to the statements.

Hall sold the officer 8 grams of marijuana for $50, according to the statement.

SEMO Drug Task Force officer Mike Alford purchased four hits of LSD from Crider for $30 in June 2016, according to a probable-cause statement he filed in the case.

Hall's bond was set at $15,000, Gray's at $50,000, Bridges' at $25,000, Moore's at $10,000 and Crider's at $15,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

