Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market.

About 60% of the Midwest and northern Great Plain states are in a drought. Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River — from Minnesota to the river's mouth in Louisiana — has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months. As a result, water levels on the river have dropped to near-record lows, disrupting ship and barge traffic that is critical for moving recently harvested agricultural goods such as soybeans and corn downriver for export.

Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.

The lack of rain has seriously affected commerce. The river moves more than half of all U.S. grain exports but the drought has reduced the flow of goods by about 45%, according to industry estimates cited by the federal government. Prices for rail shipments, an alternative for sending goods by barge, are also up.

"It just means lower income, basically," said Mike Doherty, a senior economist with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Exposed ground is seen in a dried up river bed where the normally wide Mississippi River would flow Oct. 20 near Portageville, Missouri. The lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the river approaching record low levels in areas from Missouri south through Louisiana, making barge and other navigation along the river more difficult. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

Thomas farms at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and doesn't own enough grain storage to wait out the high costs of shipping.

"I've had to take a price discount," he said.

Climate change is generally driving wetter conditions in the Upper Mississippi River region but in recent months, lower water levels have revealed parts that are usually inaccessible. Thousands of visitors recently walked across typically submerged riverbed to Tower Rock, a protruding formation a little more than 30 miles north of Cape Girardeau. It's the first time since 2012 that tourists could make the trek and stay dry. On the border of Tennessee and Missouri where the river is a half-mile wide, four-wheeler tracks snake across vast stretches of exposed riverbed.

In a badly needed break from the dry weather last week, the region finally received some rain.

"It is kind of taking the edge off the pain of the low water, but it is not going to completely alleviate it," said Kai Roth of the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center, adding that the river needs several rounds of "good, soaking rain."

James Isaacks walks where the normally wide Mississippi River would flow Oct. 20 near Portageville, Missouri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

Barges are at risk of hitting bottom and getting stuck in the mud. Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard said there had been at least eight such "groundings." Some barges touch the bottom but don't get stuck. Others need salvage companies to help them out. Barges are cautioned to lighten their loads to prevent them from sinking too deep in the water, but that means they can carry fewer goods.

To ensure vessels can travel safely, federal officials regularly meet, consider the depth of the river and talk to the shipping industry to determine local closures and traffic restrictions. When a stretch is temporarily closed, hundreds of barges may line up to wait.

"It's very dynamic: Things are changing constantly," said Eric Carrero, the Coast Guard's director of western rivers and waterways. "Every day, when we are doing our surveys, we're finding areas that are shallow and they need to dredge."

After a closed-down section is dredged, officials mark a safe channel and barges can once again pass through.