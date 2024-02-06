With Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end.
National Drought Mitigation Center's latest map, released Thursday, July 27, and representing data culled through Tuesday, July 25, shows 94.9% of Missouri in some level of drought representing 3.64 million Missourians.
The figure represents an incremental drop from 95.3% a week ago.
Three months ago, NDMC reported only 27% of the state was drought stricken.
Eighty-eight percent of Cape Girardeau County is considered in moderate drought with 12%, representing the county's northwestern tip, designated as abnormally dry.
Meanwhile. Scott County is 65% abnormally dry with 35% in moderate drought and Perry County is almost the exact opposite of Cape Girardeau County at 94% abnormally dry and a 6% moderate drought
"Missouri had a mix of improvements and degradation as the northern and southern regions saw drought expansion and intensification while the central and southeastern portions of the state saw widespread improvement. Exceptional drought was no longer seen in the state during the (past) week," reported NDMC at www.droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Summary.aspx.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.