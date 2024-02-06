With Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end.

National Drought Mitigation Center's latest map, released Thursday, July 27, and representing data culled through Tuesday, July 25, shows 94.9% of Missouri in some level of drought representing 3.64 million Missourians.

The figure represents an incremental drop from 95.3% a week ago.

Three months ago, NDMC reported only 27% of the state was drought stricken.

Eighty-eight percent of Cape Girardeau County is considered in moderate drought with 12%, representing the county's northwestern tip, designated as abnormally dry.