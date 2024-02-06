All sections
NewsJuly 28, 2023

Drought persists as temperatures soar, easing seen in Southeast Missouri

With Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end. National Drought Mitigation Center's latest map, released Thursday, July 27, and representing data culled through Tuesday, July 25, shows 94.9% of Missouri in some level of drought representing 3.64 million Missourians...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
White on the state map refers to no drought condition; yellow,<br>abnormally dry; light brown, moderate drought;<br>orange, severe drought; and red, extreme drought. dark brown (not seen on the map), exceptional drought.
White on the state map refers to no drought condition; yellow,<br>abnormally dry; light brown, moderate drought;<br>orange, severe drought; and red, extreme drought. dark brown (not seen on the map), exceptional drought.
Courtesy NDMC

With Southeast Missouri temperatures lately flirting with 100 degrees in an extraordinary summer of excessive heat in the U.S., nearly all of the Show Me State persists in a drought condition as July moves toward its end.

National Drought Mitigation Center's latest map, released Thursday, July 27, and representing data culled through Tuesday, July 25, shows 94.9% of Missouri in some level of drought representing 3.64 million Missourians.

The figure represents an incremental drop from 95.3% a week ago.

Three months ago, NDMC reported only 27% of the state was drought stricken.

Eighty-eight percent of Cape Girardeau County is considered in moderate drought with 12%, representing the county's northwestern tip, designated as abnormally dry.

Meanwhile. Scott County is 65% abnormally dry with 35% in moderate drought and Perry County is almost the exact opposite of Cape Girardeau County at 94% abnormally dry and a 6% moderate drought

Improvement

"Missouri had a mix of improvements and degradation as the northern and southern regions saw drought expansion and intensification while the central and southeastern portions of the state saw widespread improvement. Exceptional drought was no longer seen in the state during the (past) week," reported NDMC at www.droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Summary.aspx.

Drought classifications

  • Moderate drought: fire threat increases; burn bans begin; pond and river levels decline; topsoil is dry; corn yield is small; pastures are not growing; crops are stressed; urban watering is extensive;
  • Severe drought: soil cracks are large and deep; corn and soybeans are cut for silage; surface waters are very low; low reservoirs are noticeable; voluntary water restrictions are requested; trees are stressed; vegetable produce is smaller with decreased yields;
  • Extreme drought: building foundation damage occurs; burn bans are common; fires spread easily; major crop loss reported; limited hay and water for cattle; hay expensive; water hauling more common; mature tree death is common; insect populations decrease; ponds and wells dry up; large lakes and reservoirs extremely low; mandatory water restrictions issued;
  • Exceptional drought: agriculture losses are widespread; bird hunting decreases; premature cattle birthing with lighter cattle sold at auction; landscape goes dormant; wells are dug deeper.
