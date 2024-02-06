All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2023

Drought in all of Southeast Missouri

National Weather Service indicates little rain is expected over the next week in southeast Missouri, meaning current drought conditions impacting all of the region and 99.8% of the state will persist. Temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, with an expectation of only 0.1 of an inch of precipitation possible Friday, July 21...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, July 13, indicates arid conditions impacting the United States. Sections of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan and Texas are reporting either severe or exceptional drought. Missouri is nearly 100% in drought according to National Drought Mitigation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, July 13, indicates arid conditions impacting the United States. Sections of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan and Texas are reporting either severe or exceptional drought. Missouri is nearly 100% in drought according to National Drought Mitigation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

National Weather Service indicates little rain is expected over the next week in southeast Missouri, meaning current drought conditions impacting all of the region and 99.8% of the state will persist.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, with an expectation of only 0.1 of an inch of precipitation possible Friday, July 21.

All of Scott County is considered in a severe drought condition, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Cape Girardeau and Perry counties are designated as either in severe or moderate drought.

Sections of Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties are listed as in "extreme" drought with the most arid parts of the Show Me State in central Missouri.

Cole County, home to the state capital of Jefferson City, is considered in "exceptional drought", and is joined in that designation by several counties: Johnson, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Cooper, Moniteau and Osage.

Drought designations

  • Moderate: fire threat increases; burn bans begin; pond and river levels decline; topsoil is dry; corn yield is small; pastures are not growing; crops are stressed; urban watering is extensive.
  • Severe: soil cracks are large and deep; corn and soybeans are cut for silage; surface waters are very low; low reservoirs are noticeable; voluntary water restrictions are requested; trees are stressed; vegetable produce is smaller with decreased yields.
  • Extreme: building foundation damage occurs; burn bans are common; fires spread easily; major crop loss reported; limited hay and water for cattle; hay expensive; water hauling more common; mature tree death is common; insect populations decrease; ponds and wells dry up; large lakes and reservoirs extremely low; mandatory water restrictions issued.
  • Exceptional: agriculture losses are widespread; bird hunting decreases; premature cattle birthing with lighter cattle sold at auction; landscape goes dormant; wells are dug deeper.

Change

As recently as three months ago, U.S. Drought Monitor-Missouri showed less than 9% of the state in any level of drought (April 11, 2023).

July marks the first month for an "exceptional drought" classification in Missouri since August 2012.

Local News
