Drought in all of Southeast Missouri

National Weather Service indicates little rain is expected over the next week in southeast Missouri, meaning current drought conditions impacting all of the region and 99.8% of the state will persist.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, with an expectation of only 0.1 of an inch of precipitation possible Friday, July 21.

All of Scott County is considered in a severe drought condition, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Cape Girardeau and Perry counties are designated as either in severe or moderate drought.

Sections of Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties are listed as in "extreme" drought with the most arid parts of the Show Me State in central Missouri.