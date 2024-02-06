Drought conditions ease in Southeast Missouri

Recent rains, including 0.79 inches received Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

The most recent Drought Monitor Missouri map containing data collected through Tuesday, Aug. 8, shows drought was already starting to recede locally before the most recent midweek precipitation.

County report

Cape Girardeau: 3% in moderate drought confined to the county's extreme southwestern corner impacting 2,300 people. Fifty-six percent of the county is considered abnormally dry.

Perry: 0% of the county is in drought, with 9% considered abnormally dry.

Scott: 62% is in moderate drought in the county's western half affecting 24,000 people. Otherwise, Scott is considered abnormally dry.

Most recent available data from National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, show temperatures no higher than the upper 80s through Sunday with rain chances of less than 50% through the period.