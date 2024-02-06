All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 11, 2023

Drought conditions ease in Southeast Missouri

Recent rains, including 0.79 inches received Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Courtesy Drought Monitor Missouri

Recent rains, including 0.79 inches received Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau and another one-third of an inch that fell in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10, figure to further curtail drought conditions in the three-county region of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

The most recent Drought Monitor Missouri map containing data collected through Tuesday, Aug. 8, shows drought was already starting to recede locally before the most recent midweek precipitation.

County report

  • Cape Girardeau: 3% in moderate drought confined to the county's extreme southwestern corner impacting 2,300 people. Fifty-six percent of the county is considered abnormally dry.
  • Perry: 0% of the county is in drought, with 9% considered abnormally dry.
  • Scott: 62% is in moderate drought in the county's western half affecting 24,000 people. Otherwise, Scott is considered abnormally dry.

Most recent available data from National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, show temperatures no higher than the upper 80s through Sunday with rain chances of less than 50% through the period.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Of note

On July 21, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to the state Department of Natural Resources to activate DNR's drought assessment committee, empowering all state agencies to assess whether administrative rules may be suspended to help farmers and other landowners affected.

"I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state," Parson said at the time. "Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time."

Summary

U.S. Drought Monitor released the following assessment of Midwest drought conditions Tuesday: "Heavy rainfall of 2 to 8 inches during the first week of August prompted widespread improvements to Missouri, southern Iowa, Illinois and Indiana."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy