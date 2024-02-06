All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 25, 2022
Drought among causes leading to increase in Cape water main breaks
A lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials. Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of 2021...
Nathan English
A water main broke recently on Perry Avenue just north of Broadway, the break was one of several dozen in the city this year, a problem at least partially caused by ongoing drought, municipal officials said.
A water main broke recently on Perry Avenue just north of Broadway, the break was one of several dozen in the city this year, a problem at least partially caused by ongoing drought, municipal officials said.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

A lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials.

Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of 2021.

"I would say some of that has been attributable to the drought," said Stan Polivick, director of the city's Public Works Department.

The director said the city has been fortunate that the majority of breaks have been on smaller mains. However, less than two months ago a 14-inch water main broke in the Big Bend area, leading to a loss of water service for thousands in Cape Girardeau and forcing the city under a boil advisory for about five days. Erica Bogenpohl, water manager for the city, said in a press conference shortly after the break that it was caused by poor ground conditions due to the drought.

The absence of rain creates a two-pronged issue for water mains. Dry ground can shift more, placing increased pressure on underground pipes, coupling that with an increase in pressure in the system because of higher usage volumes can lead to a break, the officials explained.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau is far from the only city to have this problem, numerous metropolitan areas across the country, including Kansas City, Missouri, are seeing an increase in main breaks, some even setting new records.

Unfortunately, Polivick said there's little the city can do to remedy the issue.

"We can't go around on our own and try to saturate the ground. There just isn't any real mechanism for that," Polivick said.

The director said he is hoping for more normal rain patterns in coming months. He's not hoping for one big rain, but numerous smaller ones to soak into the ground, he said.

Weather forecasters are calling for chances of rain in the area over the next few days.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy