All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2021

Drop in Missouri COVID-19 cases stalls

ST. LOUIS -- After weeks of declining COVID-19 transmissions across Missouri, experts worry the drop has stalled and caseloads could start to rise again. "Every time you think this pandemic is going to keep going down, it throws you a new curve ball," Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- After weeks of declining COVID-19 transmissions across Missouri, experts worry the drop has stalled and caseloads could start to rise again.

"Every time you think this pandemic is going to keep going down, it throws you a new curve ball," Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The number of new daily cases of the coronavirus peaked in January then began to drop sharply. Missouri's seven-day average dropped below 500 a day last month, for the first time since the summer. The St. Louis region's daily average hospital admissions tumbled to 35, the lowest in eight months.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

With vaccinations on the rise, the St. Louis region is on track to get about 75% of the adult population vaccinated by late June.

But experts note caseloads and hospitalizations have stalled at current levels for about four weeks. Many worry that people are letting their guard down prematurely.

The state's tally on Monday showed that Missouri has reported 491,133 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,504 deaths.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy