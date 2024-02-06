Drop in Missouri COVID-19 cases stalls

ST. LOUIS -- After weeks of declining COVID-19 transmissions across Missouri, experts worry the drop has stalled and caseloads could start to rise again.

"Every time you think this pandemic is going to keep going down, it throws you a new curve ball," Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The number of new daily cases of the coronavirus peaked in January then began to drop sharply. Missouri's seven-day average dropped below 500 a day last month, for the first time since the summer. The St. Louis region's daily average hospital admissions tumbled to 35, the lowest in eight months.