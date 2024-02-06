Drop in Missouri children on Medicaid faces continued scrutiny

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Parents who no longer qualify for government health care but fail to sign up their children separately are partly to blame for the drop in children’s Medicaid coverage, a top legislative budget official said Tuesday, much to the chagrin of some lawmakers who blame the agency itself.

State lawmakers and social services officials held a hearing to address continued concerns about the recent dip in children receiving government health insurance. Between January 2018 and December 2019, roughly 100,000 children lost coverage through the program.

Rep. David Wood, who leads the budget committee on social services, said during the hearing that between 2014 and 2018 the state didn’t adequately check whether Medicaid recipients met eligibility requirements.

After heightened efforts beginning in 2018 to purge Medicaid rolls of people who are not eligible, Wood said families began dropping out of the program. He said some didn’t reapply for their children to be covered separately, even if their children likely would have qualified.

“When those individuals were notified that they were no longer eligible for Medicaid, we can assume that most of them did not go ahead and apply directly for their children to be under Medicaid,” the Versailles Republican said.

Wood said the state needs to do a better job streamlining the application processes, notifying Missourians about changes in the health care coverage and answering participants’ questions. But he also said it’s ultimately up to parents to fill out the paperwork to ensure their children still have health insurance.