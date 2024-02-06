Drone-use policy allows hobby in conservation areas

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently implemented the Unmanned Aerial System (Drone) Use policy to allow drone photography in conservation areas.

The policy gives drone operators the opportunity to apply for a special-use permit, said Jennifer Battson Warren, deputy director of business for the department.

According to Battson Warren, the policy was created with the MDC’s mission in mind — to protect and manage the fish, forest and wildlife of the state — not commercial use.

“We’re hopeful that folks are doing it for their personal enjoyment and not to benefit financially from the video and the pictures that they would shoot,” she said.

A big piece of the policy, Battson Warren said, is the MDC requires individuals who wish to obtain permits to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations or the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

“The FAA has clear rules and guidelines and regulations for how drones can be used,” Battson Warren said. “Most of that is to be sensitive to other types of aircraft and their need for airspace.

Battson Warren also noted how the policy requires drone operators to abide by the Wildlife Code of Missouri “just to make sure that folks are careful not to be harassing wildlife.”

Depending on the conservation area, Battson Warren said the conditions for drone use may differ. She said many of the conservation area managers will know about other activity happening at a time when someone may want to use a drone, so drone use may be limited.

“We probably prefer that folks wouldn’t be flying drones over conservation areas where we know we would have folks hunting during some of our more popular hunting seasons,” Batton Warren said.