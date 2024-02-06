Drone-use policy allows hobby in conservation areas

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently implemented the Unmanned Aerial System (Drone) Use policy to allow drone photography in conservation areas.
The policy gives drone operators the opportunity to apply for a special-use permit, said Jennifer Battson Warren, deputy director of business for the department.
According to Battson Warren, the policy was created with the MDC’s mission in mind — to protect and manage the fish, forest and wildlife of the state — not commercial use.
“We’re hopeful that folks are doing it for their personal enjoyment and not to benefit financially from the video and the pictures that they would shoot,” she said.
A big piece of the policy, Battson Warren said, is the MDC requires individuals who wish to obtain permits to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations or the Wildlife Code of Missouri.
“The FAA has clear rules and guidelines and regulations for how drones can be used,” Battson Warren said. “Most of that is to be sensitive to other types of aircraft and their need for airspace.
Battson Warren also noted how the policy requires drone operators to abide by the Wildlife Code of Missouri “just to make sure that folks are careful not to be harassing wildlife.”
Depending on the conservation area, Battson Warren said the conditions for drone use may differ. She said many of the conservation area managers will know about other activity happening at a time when someone may want to use a drone, so drone use may be limited.
“We probably prefer that folks wouldn’t be flying drones over conservation areas where we know we would have folks hunting during some of our more popular hunting seasons,” Batton Warren said.
As for the more heavily used conservation areas with nature centers or shooting ranges, Battson Warren said personal privacy is key to the FAA regulations and the MCD wants to be sensitive to that. She said generally drone use will not be allowed in conservation areas where a log of the public is invited.
“If [there’s people] on a conservation area, they’re really there to try and enjoy nature in a way that they don’t feel like they’re being watched,” she added.
Battson Warren said the Conservation Headquarters relies on area managers who would be more familiar with the local conservation areas to identify times to restrict drone use for people’s privacy.
She mentioned how Pickle Springs in Ste. Genevieve County is both rural and highly populated because of its natural beauty, adding this might be a conservation area she would need to rely on an area manager to fill her in on the dates and times drone use would need to be restricted.
Because drone use has increased in popularity, Battson Warren said the MDC convened a group of people in early 2018 to look at alternatives and draft a policy for the department’s consideration.
Battson Warren said the MDC wants people to enjoy the natural surroundings.
“One of the things the department is really and sincerely focused on is trying not to limit the way that folks can enjoy nature,” she said.
Drone footage is to be used for personal reasons — the MDC is very selective when it comes to who benefits financially from the conservation areas, Battson Warren said. She added the department does not allow guided tours in the conservation areas as they want to be careful about when commercial use is allowed.
“While we wanted to make this hobby available for folks, we also wanted to be sensitive to the intent and purpose of having the conservation areas in the first place,” she said.
Anyone interested in obtaining a drone permit in Southeast Missouri can head to the Southeast Regional Office at 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau or send a request to droneuse@mdc.mo.gov.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.