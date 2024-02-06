Drone program takes off during its fourth year at Southeast

Four years after being introduced at Southeast Missouri State University, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program has expanded to include seven times the beginning number of students.

The UAS major allows students to gain experience in programming and flying drones for a variety of purposes.

“Drones are flashy, and they’re fun to fly, but they’re also a platform to carry stuff,” said Andrew Chronister, coordinator of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.

He teaches courses such as UAS Fundamentals, where students can learn to program and fly drones around campus areas such as the practice football field.

When the program began in 2016, two students were enrolled in UAS. Now, the program has expanded to 14 students and is projected to serve an even more diverse group of students in the future.

Chronister said the program has expanded to include non-majors, as well. As drones may be useful in capturing video footage, several television-film students have elected to take his Unmanned Aircraft Systems Fundamentals course.