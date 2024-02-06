Driving while intoxicated alleged in Stoddard County

A Dexter, Missouri, man was arrested Monday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Justin Dodge, 25, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs), failure to drive on the right side of the roadway and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to Stoddard County Jail and released.
