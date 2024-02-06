Driving while intoxicated alleged

A Dexter, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Rhylan Hillis, 21, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.
She was taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department and released.
