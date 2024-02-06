Driving safety, evacuation protocol discussed at McClure meeting

MCCLURE, Ill. -- Village of McClure officials addressed several flooding concerns Thursday during a town hall-style meeting at Sparks Ministries Church. The flooding of routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, have caused travel delays and anxiety.

Mayor Cheryle Dillon addressed the room of around 40 community members, telling them to be prepared for what could happen.

"We just want people to be prepared," Dillon said. "Just be prepared to not use certain roads."

There are about 6 inches of water across Route 3 in the McClure area, and traffic is down to one lane from Route 146 from East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, to McClure.

Illinois Department of Transportation operations engineer Keith Miley said the goal is to keep traffic moving and to keep the roads open for as long as possible. Miley said IDOT has crews on-site at all times, flagging traffic as needed and continuing to monitor water elevations to ensure the roads are safe for motorists.

"Be careful as you go through is one thing that matters," Dillon said to the room of community members. "If you go through and your car starts stalling and it's because you're speeding, [if] you slide off, the more that happens, the faster they're going to close the road. Just slow down."

Dillon said the only way an evacuation for the town would be put in effect is if one of the levees breaks, which she said is unlikely. In the case of an evacuation, word will come from either Dillon or the fire station.

"Do not, do not, believe everything you read on Facebook," Dillon said. "Believe me, I will tell you the truth ... any board member is going to tell you the truth. All you have to do is ask. Don't believe Facebook; they just want to spread rumors."

Brandan Sichling, assistant chief of McClure East Fire Department District, said if people want to follow Facebook for updates, get information from two Facebook sources: E Zachary Gowin Alexander County State's Attorney and Alexander County Weather.

Sichling also said if a levee were to break and an evacuation were to be put in effect, the fire department will more than likely be involved and go door-to-door to notify residents.