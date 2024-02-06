Driving safety, evacuation protocol discussed at McClure meeting

MCCLURE, Ill. -- Village of McClure officials addressed several flooding concerns Thursday during a town hall-style meeting at Sparks Ministries Church. The flooding of routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, have caused travel delays and anxiety.
Mayor Cheryle Dillon addressed the room of around 40 community members, telling them to be prepared for what could happen.
"We just want people to be prepared," Dillon said. "Just be prepared to not use certain roads."
There are about 6 inches of water across Route 3 in the McClure area, and traffic is down to one lane from Route 146 from East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, to McClure.
Illinois Department of Transportation operations engineer Keith Miley said the goal is to keep traffic moving and to keep the roads open for as long as possible. Miley said IDOT has crews on-site at all times, flagging traffic as needed and continuing to monitor water elevations to ensure the roads are safe for motorists.
"Be careful as you go through is one thing that matters," Dillon said to the room of community members. "If you go through and your car starts stalling and it's because you're speeding, [if] you slide off, the more that happens, the faster they're going to close the road. Just slow down."
Dillon said the only way an evacuation for the town would be put in effect is if one of the levees breaks, which she said is unlikely. In the case of an evacuation, word will come from either Dillon or the fire station.
"Do not, do not, believe everything you read on Facebook," Dillon said. "Believe me, I will tell you the truth ... any board member is going to tell you the truth. All you have to do is ask. Don't believe Facebook; they just want to spread rumors."
Brandan Sichling, assistant chief of McClure East Fire Department District, said if people want to follow Facebook for updates, get information from two Facebook sources: E Zachary Gowin Alexander County State's Attorney and Alexander County Weather.
Sichling also said if a levee were to break and an evacuation were to be put in effect, the fire department will more than likely be involved and go door-to-door to notify residents.
Charles Webb and Joe Schneider both sit on the levee board and are part of the crew constantly monitoring the levees, sand boils and relief wells.
Driving along the levee, orange flags dot the flooded fields. These flags mark thousands of sand boils. Sand boils, according to Schneider, are not necessarily a bad thing. They are a product of seep water being pushed up from the ground due to the pressure of the river elevation.
"That's just a pressure relief from under the ground [where] water is all coming together and coming out in one spot," Schneider said.
This seep water is what is needing to be managed most in Alexander County.
"Honestly, there are people in the government that had no clue what seep water is," Dillon said in the public meeting. "We're all being honest about that, but they're all trying to do something. But right now it can't be done until the water goes down and they evaluate what really needs to be done."
Jessica Myers, a resident in McClure for 34 years, said she's never seen water "engulf" the town as much as this flood has.
She said an important part of her family's routine -- going to church -- has been affected, as the church is too flooded to be able to hold worship on the campus. Myers also said her children can't play in the yard because they "don't have a yard" at his point.
Though community members are concerned and inconvenienced, Schneider said in the meeting there is a little light at the end of the tunnel.
"The faster [the river] goes down, the faster [the floodwater] is going out," Schneider said. "If we get a 35-foot river, it's going to get out of here in a couple weeks, but it's going to take a while to get rid of it."
Miley said the water elevations are reliant on rainfall in the coming days. In the meantime, he encourages motorists to use extreme caution and good judgment while traveling through Alexander County.
