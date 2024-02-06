Authorities said a driver who was both distracted and under the influence almost caused serious injury to sheriff's deputies Tuesday night.

Two Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Department deputies and a K-9 officer were making a traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m., when their vehicles were struck by a passing vehicle, a report said.

While no serious injuries were reported from the accident, Hayley Davis, 30, of Qulin, Missouri, was arrested and cited for first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated.

Davis was allegedly both under the influence and using her cellphone when she struck the vehicles on Highway 53, near Butler County Road 206.

It was deputies' training and attention to conditions around them that prevented a more serious outcome, according to Butler County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Wes Popp.

"Even though deputies were just doing a regular traffic stop, we always try to be aware. We try to use precautions, but unfortunately, you can't avoid everything," he said.

An individual had been pulled over for a traffic violation and deputies were just wrapping up the stop when the accident occurred, Popp explained.

Two sheriff's department cars were parked behind the stopped vehicle.

The first car to be struck, and the farthest from the deputies, had its tire turned hard to the left and the bumper angled toward traffic.