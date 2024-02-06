Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD

In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake.

A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau at approximately 11 a.m. that he recognized as recently being reported as stolen in Jackson, Cape Girardeau Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Thursday.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and detain the driver, Hann said, but the vehicle failed to yield and "almost struck a Cape police vehicle to elude capture."