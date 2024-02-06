All sections
NewsAugust 6, 2021

Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD

In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau at approximately 11 a.m. that he recognized as recently being reported as stolen in Jackson, Cape Girardeau Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Thursday...

Brooke Holford
The new police station and municipal court is seen Wednesday near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for March 2.
The new police station and municipal court is seen Wednesday near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for March 2.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake.

A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau at approximately 11 a.m. that he recognized as recently being reported as stolen in Jackson, Cape Girardeau Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Thursday.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and detain the driver, Hann said, but the vehicle failed to yield and "almost struck a Cape police vehicle to elude capture."

"The suspect drove the stolen truck through a residential yard, causing property damage," Hann said. "He fled through several nearby streets before hitting a stop sign and getting stuck off of the roadway."

According to Hann, the suspect then attempted to flee on foot through the residential neighborhood, but was quickly caught by CGPD officers.

The suspect remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending the filing of formal charges, Hann said.

