All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2017

Driver leads officers on chase through Cape

A woman led police on a chase Friday through Cape Girardeau, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Iris M. Nanney, 32, of Cape Girardeau with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both felonies...

Tyler Graef

A woman led police on a chase Friday through Cape Girardeau, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Iris M. Nanney, 32, of Cape Girardeau with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both felonies.

Cape Girardeau police officer Josh Gregory tried to conduct a traffic stop shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, but Nanney fled, according to a probable-cause statement Gregory filed in the case.

Brian Biri and Kami James were in the car when Nanney fled, and they later told officers Nanney said she couldn't stop because she had warrants out for her arrest, according to the statement.

Police pursued Nanney's gray 2001 GMC Yukon from the intersection of Dunklin Street and Penny Avenue to the intersection of North and Sprigg Streets, where Biri stopped the vehicle by shifting it into park, Gregory wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Biri stated that he was in fear for his life due to the amount of traffic that was on Sprigg Street, so he 'did what he had to do,'" Gregory wrote.

Nanney ran seven stop signs during the chase, and police later found methamphetamine and syringes in the vehicle, according to the statement.

When the chase began, Nanney had three $20,000 cash-only warrants for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and probation violation for dangerous drugs, Gregory wrote.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy