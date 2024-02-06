Driver leads officers on chase through Cape

A woman led police on a chase Friday through Cape Girardeau, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Iris M. Nanney, 32, of Cape Girardeau with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both felonies.

Cape Girardeau police officer Josh Gregory tried to conduct a traffic stop shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, but Nanney fled, according to a probable-cause statement Gregory filed in the case.

Brian Biri and Kami James were in the car when Nanney fled, and they later told officers Nanney said she couldn't stop because she had warrants out for her arrest, according to the statement.

Police pursued Nanney's gray 2001 GMC Yukon from the intersection of Dunklin Street and Penny Avenue to the intersection of North and Sprigg Streets, where Biri stopped the vehicle by shifting it into park, Gregory wrote.