NewsMay 24, 2023

Driver killed after semitrailer strikes train in rural northeastern Missouri

Associated Press

MADISON, Mo. -- The driver of a semitrailer died when his vehicle struck a train in rural northeastern Missouri.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon near the town of Madison in Monroe County, about 150 miles northwest of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Russell Minnis, 65, of Higbee, Missouri, was traveling on U.S. 24 and failed to stop at a train track that was equipped with a crossbar, warning light and bell.

Minnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck struck a Norfolk Southern locomotive that was already crossing the highway, causing several containers to derail, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said. No hazardous material was involved.

The accident forced closure of a section of the highway. It wasn't immediately clear when it would reopen.

