Driver in January police pursuit sentenced to 15 years

Franz was taken into custody after a Jan. 18 police pursuit beginning in Cape Girardeau and ending near McClure, Illinois, after Franz drove a vehicle into a Cape Girardeau officer’s patrol unit and after multiple rounds were discharged from a firearm toward pursuing officers.

Cameron W. Cook, 25, of Scott City was a passenger in the vehicle during the pursuit. On March 24, Cook pleaded guilty to one Class X felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a police officer.

Additional charges are filed against Franz in the State of Missouri of one Class A felony count of first-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest by fleeing and one Class E felony count of creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.