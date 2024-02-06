The Missouri State Highway Patrol has found the driver of a red vehicle that struck a female bicyclist Monday on Route W in Cape Girardeau County.

The patrol's Sgt. Clark Parrott said Thursday the motorist, who drove off after the incident, told officers she did not know she had struck the bicyclist. "She said she thought she hit a deer," Parrott said.

He said the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor's office "does not anticipate" filing any charges in connection with the incident.