All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 18, 2019

Driver found in hit-and-run accident involving bicyclist; no charges expected

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has found the driver of a red vehicle that struck a female bicyclist Monday on Route W in Cape Girardeau County. The patrol's Sgt. Clark Parrott said Thursday the motorist, who drove off after the incident, told officers she did not know she had struck the bicyclist. "She said she thought she hit a deer," Parrott said...

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has found the driver of a red vehicle that struck a female bicyclist Monday on Route W in Cape Girardeau County.

The patrol's Sgt. Clark Parrott said Thursday the motorist, who drove off after the incident, told officers she did not know she had struck the bicyclist. "She said she thought she hit a deer," Parrott said.

He said the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor's office "does not anticipate" filing any charges in connection with the incident.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

The bicyclist, Misty Pifer, 34, of Cape Girardeau suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the patrol said.

Parrott said he had no update on her condition Thursday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Route W, 3 miles north of Cape Girardeau, the patrol said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy