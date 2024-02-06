Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape Girardeau.
Christina H. Teague, 24, faces one Class D felony count of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and one Class D felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
The crash occurred about 10:24 a.m. when Teague was northbound on Kingshighway and entered the left turn lane to pass vehicles stopped at a red light, according to a probable-cause statement signed by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Jason Angle.
“Teague then struck two of the vehicles and continued through the intersection,” Angle stated. “... As Teague went through the intersection she struck two vehicles that were traveling west through the intersection. That collision caused two other cars to be struck by the spinning vehicles.”
According to the probable-cause statement, one person was transported to a hospital for serious injuries, including a lacerated spleen, a bruised heart and multiple broken bones.
Teague did not have her seat belt on at the time of the crash, did not have proof of insurance on the vehicle and had not registered the recently-purchased vehicle.
A witness observed Teague placing something down her pants after the crash, and Teague later “admitted to having a ‘dope pipe’ in her underwear,” according to the probable-cause statement. She gave the pipe to police at the scene and removed two clear bags of methamphetamine from her body cavity at the jail.
Angle stated more items were inside Teague’s body cavity but she could not get them removed and she was taken to a hospital. At the hospital, another baggie containing marijuana was collected and Cape Girardeau police patrolman Jacob Marberry conducted a DRE evaluation, which determined Teague was under the influence of narcotics and stimulants.
An initial arraignment hearing before Judge Frank E. Miller is scheduled for Thursday in Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.