Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Christina H. Teague, 24, faces one Class D felony count of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and one Class D felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

The crash occurred about 10:24 a.m. when Teague was northbound on Kingshighway and entered the left turn lane to pass vehicles stopped at a red light, according to a probable-cause statement signed by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Jason Angle.

“Teague then struck two of the vehicles and continued through the intersection,” Angle stated. “... As Teague went through the intersection she struck two vehicles that were traveling west through the intersection. That collision caused two other cars to be struck by the spinning vehicles.”