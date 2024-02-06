All sections
January 29, 2024

Driver backs into nail salon, killing woman, injuring 3 other people

PACIFIC — A driver backed through the wall of a Pacific nail salon, killing a woman and injuring three other people, authorities said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, the state Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Jill Goddard, 61, of Pacific, who was in the salon, the patrol said. Emergency crews also took the 57-year-old driver and two people inside the salon to hospitals with minor injuries.

The youngest of the injured salon patrons was 17.

The patrol released no other details about what happened. It isn't clear whether the driver might be charged with a crime.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

