Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase

A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle "being driven in a careless manner and failing to stay in it's single traffic lane," at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.

However, the driver failed to yield, Hann said in a text message Wednesday evening. Officers continued to attempt to get the vehicle to stop but the driver continued to fail to comply, resulting in a multi-car police chase.

Hann said the driver traveled through several streets and parking lots until officers safely boxed the vehicle in on William Street near Kingshighway to keep the driver from entering busy traffic in the area.