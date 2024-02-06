All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 1, 2021

Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase

A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle "being driven in a careless manner and failing to stay in it's single traffic lane," at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday...

Brooke Holford
story image illustation

A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle "being driven in a careless manner and failing to stay in it's single traffic lane," at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.

However, the driver failed to yield, Hann said in a text message Wednesday evening. Officers continued to attempt to get the vehicle to stop but the driver continued to fail to comply, resulting in a multi-car police chase.

Hann said the driver traveled through several streets and parking lots until officers safely boxed the vehicle in on William Street near Kingshighway to keep the driver from entering busy traffic in the area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Three [squad cars] were used to box her in and block her from entering the heavy traffic area where other motorists could have been placed in danger due to her reckless driving," Hann said.

Hann said additional units arrived on the scene quickly after she was stopped.

"The driver refused to exit and officers were required to break out her driver-side window to remove her from the vehicle," Hann said.

The driver was arrested without further incident and without injuring anyone, Hann said. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, and is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending several charges.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy