Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase

A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle "being driven in a careless manner and failing to stay in it's single traffic lane," at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.
However, the driver failed to yield, Hann said in a text message Wednesday evening. Officers continued to attempt to get the vehicle to stop but the driver continued to fail to comply, resulting in a multi-car police chase.
Hann said the driver traveled through several streets and parking lots until officers safely boxed the vehicle in on William Street near Kingshighway to keep the driver from entering busy traffic in the area.
"Three [squad cars] were used to box her in and block her from entering the heavy traffic area where other motorists could have been placed in danger due to her reckless driving," Hann said.
Hann said additional units arrived on the scene quickly after she was stopped.
"The driver refused to exit and officers were required to break out her driver-side window to remove her from the vehicle," Hann said.
The driver was arrested without further incident and without injuring anyone, Hann said. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, and is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending several charges.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.