Driven to donate blood

Donald Dannenmueller squeezes a rubber ball covered by a glove as he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Knights of Columbus Council 6420 building Monday in Scott City. Dannenmueller said he has donated blood on a regular basis since the 1980s, and while he lost an exact count, he said this had to be over his 80th time donating. According to the organization's website, "The American Red Cross has a constant and ongoing need for blood and platelet donations. With the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care." Sarah Yenesel