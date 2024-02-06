All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 20, 2023

Drive-through vaccination clinic for kindergarteners, 8th graders

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center staff will conduct two drive-through vaccination clinics for students entering kindergarten or eighth grade. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 26, at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter
Cape Girardeau kindergartners and eighth grade students will be able to receive several vaccinations at two clinics sponsored by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Cape Girardeau kindergartners and eighth grade students will be able to receive several vaccinations at two clinics sponsored by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center staff will conduct two drive-through vaccination clinics for students entering kindergarten or eighth grade.

The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 26, at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Center's website, insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted though not required, and parents may complete the patient consent form in advance online at capecounty health.com.

Per the site's patient consent form, the recommended vaccinations available are meningitis MCV4 and meningitis B; Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV); tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap); and NS influenza (Flu).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy