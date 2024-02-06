Drive-through vaccination clinic for kindergarteners, 8th graders

According to the Center's website, insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted though not required, and parents may complete the patient consent form in advance online at capecounty health.com.

Per the site's patient consent form, the recommended vaccinations available are meningitis MCV4 and meningitis B; Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV); tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap); and NS influenza (Flu).