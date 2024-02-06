Drive-through vaccination clinic for kindergarteners, 8th graders

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center staff will conduct two drive-through vaccination clinics for students entering kindergarten or eighth grade.
The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 26, at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.
According to the Center's website, insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted though not required, and parents may complete the patient consent form in advance online at capecounty health.com.
Per the site's patient consent form, the recommended vaccinations available are meningitis MCV4 and meningitis B; Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV); tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap); and NS influenza (Flu).
