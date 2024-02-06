'Drive-through' being constructed at Perry County Recycling Center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Construction is underway on a new “drive-through” facility at the Perry County Recycling Center county officials say will not only be a convenience for the public, but will also help the county reduce the cost of its recycling program.

“This will allow us to house recyclable materials under roof until those items can sell, which means we can hold on to them until prices increase, and the materials we sell will not have been outdoors in weather getting damaged,” said Sheila Jett, Perry County’s solid waste manager. Profit margins for recycling operations such as the one in Perry County have been reduced substantially in recent years because recycling companies are not paying as much for recyclable trash as they once did.

“The drive-through portion (of the building) is a bonus because that will help us cut down on labor costs as customers should be able to deposit their sorted items unassisted, meaning less labor costs,” she said.

Funding for the drive-through recycling facility, which has an estimated cost of about $36,000, has been mostly provided through a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Jett said the drive-through facility will operate much like the unmanned bins available at the recycling center Saturday mornings. The only difference will be the drop-off areas will be under roof instead of exposed to the elements.