Drilling down on Tuesday's primary vote

A lighter-than-expected primary vote in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday saw John Voss as the clear GOP victor for state House District 147, witnessed overwhelming passage of Jackson's wastewater referendum and noted an unanticipated upset in the circuit court clerk race.

Tuesday's turnout of 11,956, or a little more than 22% of registered voters, was about half of the 40% County Clerk Kara Clark Summers had projected.

"I'm not sure what contributed to the low (figure) but I knew by 8 a.m. on election day turnout was going to be much lower than I expected," Summers said Wednesday. "The polls were slow (and) at some of our large polling places, we had voters trickling in. Usually, there are a number of voters waiting at 6 a.m. for the polls to open."

Summers said the verification panel will meet at 10 a.m. today to begin the process of finalizing Tuesday's unofficial tallies, adding the panel may need to come back Friday to finish.

The county's verification board, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, is charged with finalizing the vote.

District 147

Voss, winner in the three-way Republican contest, won nine of the city's precincts, including Precinct 1, his own. Voss also won the absentee vote.

Elaine Edgar, who came into vote as the most prodigious fundraiser of the trio, won the central poll plus four other precincts, but lost her own polling place, 6A, to Voss by 86 votes.

Nate Thomas lost his home precinct, 3B, to Edgar. The current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman did not win a single polling place Tuesday.

Edgar and Thomas congratulated Voss for his victory.

"I know John will work hard and do his best," Edgar said in a text Wednesday. "I am so grateful for how many people chose to support me. I felt God called me to do this, and I know He is in control."

"I congratulate John Voss on his victory. John and I vowed to run a clean campaign from the start, and I am proud to say we both upheld that commitment," wrote Thomas in an email not long after the polls closed.