Drilling down on Jackson's latest unsuccessful try to pass a use tax

After going to the proverbial well four times to try to pass a use tax in Jackson, the mayor of the Cape Girardeau County seat community said Wednesday he is not in any hurry to try again — since voters Tuesday have again turned down a levy on out-of-state online sales.

Previous attempts to pass such a tax — in 2014, 2016 and 2019 — also failed.

"I still say I'm disappointed in the results, certainly, and our Board of Aldermen will need to evaluate the results and see what options we have," said Mayor Dwain Hahs, who took office in 2015 and who is now serving a second term.

"This was an opportunity to generate more revenue for Jackson but maybe there are other things we can do. The use tax is such a growing source of commerce, though, that future boards will have to consider it."

The 2.5% levy on internet sales, equivalent to the city's sales tax on items purchased in the municipality, was disapproved in all the city's precincts, according to unofficial results.

Jackson city officials said the use tax would generate $500,000 annually with the revenue to be applied to the city's parks program.

"We really tried to reach out with this vote, and compared to (2019), I think more people knew about it. We didn't want to run a quiet campaign and we wanted people to understand what they were voting on," Hahs said.

A total of 1,676 votes were cast with 42.8% voting "yes" and 57.2% voting "no."