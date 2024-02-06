All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2021
Drilling down on Jackson's latest unsuccessful try to pass a use tax
This story is updated with correct precinct totals.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, far left, checks election results on his phone at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce offices Tuesday. To Hahs' right, back to the camera, is Jackson resident Linda Puchbauer; facing the camera, left to right, are Dana Thomas and Maria Swan Childress of BOLD Marketing, the firm assisting the city in trying to pass a 2.5% user tax on out-of-state sales. The referendum was unsuccessful. Jackson has tried to pass a user tax four times since 2014.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, far left, checks election results on his phone at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce offices Tuesday. To Hahs' right, back to the camera, is Jackson resident Linda Puchbauer; facing the camera, left to right, are Dana Thomas and Maria Swan Childress of BOLD Marketing, the firm assisting the city in trying to pass a 2.5% user tax on out-of-state sales. The referendum was unsuccessful. Jackson has tried to pass a user tax four times since 2014.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissoourian.com

This story is updated with correct precinct totals.

After going to the proverbial well four times to try to pass a use tax in Jackson, the mayor of the Cape Girardeau County seat community said Wednesday he is not in any hurry to try again — since voters Tuesday have again turned down a levy on out-of-state online sales.

Previous attempts to pass such a tax — in 2014, 2016 and 2019 — also failed.

"I still say I'm disappointed in the results, certainly, and our Board of Aldermen will need to evaluate the results and see what options we have," said Mayor Dwain Hahs, who took office in 2015 and who is now serving a second term.

"This was an opportunity to generate more revenue for Jackson but maybe there are other things we can do. The use tax is such a growing source of commerce, though, that future boards will have to consider it."

Tuesday

The 2.5% levy on internet sales, equivalent to the city's sales tax on items purchased in the municipality, was disapproved in all the city's precincts, according to unofficial results.

Jackson city officials said the use tax would generate $500,000 annually with the revenue to be applied to the city's parks program.

"We really tried to reach out with this vote, and compared to (2019), I think more people knew about it. We didn't want to run a quiet campaign and we wanted people to understand what they were voting on," Hahs said.

A total of 1,676 votes were cast with 42.8% voting "yes" and 57.2% voting "no."

  • Absentee: 40 yes; 56 no.
  • Byrd 1: 158 yes; 205 no.
  • Byrd 2: 143 yes; 201 no.
  • Byrd 3: 246 yes; 270 no.
  • Byrd 4: 116 yes; 201 no.
  • Central Poll: 15 yes; 25 no.

Historically

The trend toward greater acceptance of the use tax concept was shattered by Tuesday's tally.

  • 2014: 66.6% disapproval; 33.4% approval.
  • 2016: 55% disapproval; 45% approval.
  • 2019: 53% disapproval; 47% approval.

Tuesday's vote was the first of the four use tax plebiscites to be held in November. The earlier referenda were all in April.

In 2014 and 2016, city officials asked for a 2% use tax to match the city's then-sales tax.

In 2019 and again Tuesday, the request was for a 2.5% use tax.

The results of the vote Tuesday are unofficial until the county's verification board certifies the results in the next few days. The board is made up of a team of election judges equally drawn from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Brian Gerau, the executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, who confidently predicted passage of the tax in the days leading up to the vote, said Wednesday he is now looking forward.

"We are excited for the future. It's our goal to strengthen and retain our businesses. The Jackson Chamber will always work on behalf of local business," he said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

