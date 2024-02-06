Driest winter in 40 years worsens Missouri drought

COLUMBIA, Mo. ï¿½ Weather experts say Missouri is experiencing its driest winter in more than 40 years, worsening a drought that started last summer.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that from September through January, Missouri recorded average precipitation of 8.3 inches. The normal average is 15.9 inches. From November to December, Missouri averaged 30 percent of its normal 1.91 inches of precipitation.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the drought is worse in east-central, southeastern and south-central Missouri, with northern Missouri also including several areas of long-term dryness.
In 1953-1954, Missouri had a drought that lasted 16 consecutive months.
