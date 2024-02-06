The Shipyard Music Festival is back for its fifth year Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St., in Cape Girardeau.

This year, the festival will feature 16 regional and nationally-touring bands, headlined by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters.

“Our goal for 2023 is to build on the successes of previous years, welcoming music fans from around the country to Cape Girardeau,” said Jeff Rawson, Shipyard Music Festival producer. “Music and food connect us all. That is the ultimate vision of Shipyard: to bring people together, to share a meal and a song with those we love and the new friends to come.”

In addition to Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters, the lineup features Southern Avenue, Seratones, Willi Carlisle, The Local Honeys, Dawson Hollow, National Park Radio, Arlie, Ax and the Hatchetmen, In the Pines, Feel, Shaun Munday, Of Sea and Stone, Jessie Schupbach and The Jumper Cables.