NewsJune 2, 2023
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, The Infamous Stringdusters to headline Shipyard Music Festival
The Shipyard Music Festival is back for its fifth year Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St., in Cape Girardeau. This year, the festival will feature 16 regional and nationally-touring bands, headlined by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors on Sept. 22 and The Infamous Stringdusters the following day...
Southeast Missourian
Fans crowd the main stage during the second night the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival. This year's festival is set Sept. 22 and 23 in Cape Girardeau.
Fans crowd the main stage during the second night the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival. This year's festival is set Sept. 22 and 23 in Cape Girardeau.Kevin Klimek ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The Shipyard Music Festival is back for its fifth year Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St., in Cape Girardeau.

This year, the festival will feature 16 regional and nationally-touring bands, headlined by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters.

“Our goal for 2023 is to build on the successes of previous years, welcoming music fans from around the country to Cape Girardeau,” said Jeff Rawson, Shipyard Music Festival producer. “Music and food connect us all. That is the ultimate vision of Shipyard: to bring people together, to share a meal and a song with those we love and the new friends to come.”

In addition to Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters, the lineup features Southern Avenue, Seratones, Willi Carlisle, The Local Honeys, Dawson Hollow, National Park Radio, Arlie, Ax and the Hatchetmen, In the Pines, Feel, Shaun Munday, Of Sea and Stone, Jessie Schupbach and The Jumper Cables.

In conjunction with the acts on stage, sponsors will present interactive experiences throughout the two-day, open-air event. Additionally, the festival will offer a variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.

Shipyard Music Festival is presented by Century Casino Cape Girardeau and sponsored by FLYCGI, River Radio, The Bank of Missouri, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Visit Cape, Bud Light, La Croix Church, Southeast Missouri State University, Schaefer’s Electrical Enclosures, Drury Southwest Companies, Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, Southeast Missourian, Edge Realty, Cenet, KRCU, Pulse Fitness and Nutrition, Water & William and not-for-profit partner South Side Farms.

Tickets are on sale now at www.shipyardfest.com. Passes for the weekend are $40 and will increase in price in August. VIP experiences, which include complimentary food, access to VIP area and commemorative merchandise, are $130. Children 10 and younger are free with a ticketed adult.

To stay in the know about all things Shipyard, sign up for The Scout daily email of good news at www.thescout.io. Stay tuned to www.shipyardfest.com for more updates.

