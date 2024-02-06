All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2022

Dredging reveals no 'extraordinary' objects in Capaha Park Pond

Hundreds of baseballs and hundreds of frisbees, that's what Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said crews found among the sludge drained from Capaha Park Pond. The director said, despite some rumors swirling, they didn't find anything "extraordinary" following the dredging...

Nathan English

Hundreds of baseballs and hundreds of frisbees, that's what Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said crews found among the sludge drained from Capaha Park Pond. The director said, despite some rumors swirling, they didn't find anything "extraordinary" following the dredging.

"Some years ago, reportedly, there was a young couple, and apparently the young lady got mad at the young man and took off her engagement ring and threw it in the pond," Polivick said. "We didn't find either."

The dredging of the pond occurred over the summer. Sludge build-up reduced the original depth from 15 feet to around 5.

The project — that was years in the making — is moving along well, Polivick said. It includes the complete revamping of the pond itself with the installation of fish habitats and sediment forebays. The improvements also extend to installation of sidewalks, plants and lighting around the pond.

Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. — the contractor heading up the project — has completed work below the surface and is now working on renovations at ground level. Polivick said the stage of the project Zoellner is in will allow work to be mostly unhindered by weather delays, save for consecutive days of heavy rainfall making the ground muddy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Currently, crews are in the process of planting and electrical work. Polivick said he expects sidewalk work to begin soon.

The pond will be refilled naturally with rainwater. He said he expects the pond to fill up relatively quickly once the area starts getting some rain. A relatively large area drains into the pond, Polivick said.

"We're not thinking that we're gonna start opening fire hydrants to fill up the pond," Polivick said.

Once full, the Missouri Department of Conservation will stock the pond with fish.

The improvements themselves are expected to be complete by the end of the calendar year and the pond to be filled sometime next winter, pending weather, Polivick said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy