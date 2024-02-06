Recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate Terry Davis is painting up a storm on the front of Riverside Regional Library's main branch in Jackson, creating a mural he designed.

Library director Jeff Trinkle said the idea came about a few months ago.

"This is our main branch, and we're in a strip-mall situation, so we wanted something to increase our visibility -- creatively, if we could," Trinkle said.

Trinkle said the solution came in art student Terry Davis, who came recommended to the library board from Southeast's art department.

"In the beginning, we talked about what we'd like to see," Trinkle said.

A mural is being painted by Terry Davis on Saturday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Fred Lynch

Davis said the design evolved through back-and-forth conversation.

"They were very easy to work with," Davis said of the library board.

Davis created a line drawing of his idea for the mural, Trinkle said, and created a rendering in full color that would become the plan.

"His mockups were great," Trinkle said. "You could tell he's a great talent."

Davis worked on a mural in October, he said, but this is his first solo mural project.

Terry Davis makes progress on a mural Saturday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Fred Lynch

"He's working with 900 square feet," Trinkle said. "That's a lot bigger than your standard 11-by-16 canvas, but he's doing great."