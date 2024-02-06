All sections
NewsOctober 10, 2019

Dreams fulfilled for 15-year-old Scott City boy

Collin Braun, 15, of Scott City, middle, is seen riding a horse, Angel, for the first time alongside Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program director Varina Luttrull, left, and executive director Jodie Rubel on Wednesday at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship in Oak Ridge. When asked how the ride was, Collin said, “bouncy.” The horse ride was part of his dream granted by Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Collin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in September 2018. Collin, his mother, Jessica, and father, Justin, will be heading to Florida on Saturday so Collin can fish in the ocean — part two of his dream. As of Wednesday, Collin’s parents said he is cancer-free. Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri grants wishes to children age 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with critical or chronic conditions.
Collin Braun, 15, of Scott City, middle, is seen riding a horse, Angel, for the first time alongside Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program director Varina Luttrull, left, and executive director Jodie Rubel on Wednesday at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship in Oak Ridge. When asked how the ride was, Collin said, “bouncy.” The horse ride was part of his dream granted by Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Collin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in September 2018. Collin, his mother, Jessica, and father, Justin, will be heading to Florida on Saturday so Collin can fish in the ocean — part two of his dream. As of Wednesday, Collin’s parents said he is cancer-free. Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri grants wishes to children age 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with critical or chronic conditions.Joshua Hartwig
