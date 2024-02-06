All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 11, 2017

Drawing of pig in police uniform restored to Capitol display

WASHINGTON -- In a devolving tit-for-tat, Republicans and Democrats tangled Tuesday over a high-school student's painting with the image of a pig in a police uniform that is part of a Capitol Hill art exhibit. Republican lawmakers kept taking it down, and Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., kept putting it back up...

By KEVIN FREKING ~ Associated Press
A painting by David Pulphus hangs in a hallway displaying paintings by high-school students selected by their member of congress Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A painting by David Pulphus hangs in a hallway displaying paintings by high-school students selected by their member of congress Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.Zach Gibson ~ Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- In a devolving tit-for-tat, Republicans and Democrats tangled Tuesday over a high-school student's painting with the image of a pig in a police uniform that is part of a Capitol Hill art exhibit.

Republican lawmakers kept taking it down, and Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., kept putting it back up.

The painting depicts Ferguson, Missouri, with the image of a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester.

Clay rehung the painting Tuesday morning after a Republican lawmaker found it offensive and removed it. Joined by several lawmakers, including other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Clay said returning the painting was about defending the Constitution.

"I do not agree or disagree with this painting," Clay said. "But I will fight to defend this young man's right to express himself because his artwork is true for him and he is entitled to that protection under the law."

David Pulphus, 18, won an annual arts competition in Clay's congressional district. His picture portrays events in Ferguson after the shooting of an unarmed teenager set off protests. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., removed the painting Friday and returned it to Clay's office.

After Clay restored the painting, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., removed it again and took it to Clay's office. Clay put it back up again.

A short time later, two other Republicans, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California and Brian Babin of Texas, took it down again and delivered it to Clay's office.

Clay put it back up again.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., is taking the lead on trying to resolve the controversy. Reichert is asking the architect of the Capitol to make a ruling on whether the painting complies with the rules of the art contest.

Republicans have cited a rule that states, "Exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed."

The Missouri congressman said it is "pathetic" some Republicans and "alt-right media types" constantly refer to themselves as constitutional conservatives but don't think the same document protects the free-speech rights of his constituent.

The painting showed a police officer taking aim with signs saying "history" and "stop kill." The police officer has an elongated face with tusks, much like a razorback pig. The background includes the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and a young black man looking out from prison bars. One of the figures also appears to show a protester as a wolf.

A hallway between a House office building and the Capitol is filled with winning artwork from students around the country.

Some police organizations cheered Hunter's actions.

Hunter dismissed the free-speech argument and said GOP leaders will seek to have the painting removed.

"You can't have offensive things in the U.S. Capitol. It violated the arts competition rules," Hunter said.

Clay said he's ready to have that debate. He said there are works of art around the Capitol he and his constituents find offensive. He specifically cited a portrait of the late Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi, a staunch segregationist, and statues of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, leaders of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy