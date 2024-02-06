Drawing of pig in police uniform restored to Capitol display

WASHINGTON -- In a devolving tit-for-tat, Republicans and Democrats tangled Tuesday over a high-school student's painting with the image of a pig in a police uniform that is part of a Capitol Hill art exhibit.

Republican lawmakers kept taking it down, and Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., kept putting it back up.

The painting depicts Ferguson, Missouri, with the image of a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester.

Clay rehung the painting Tuesday morning after a Republican lawmaker found it offensive and removed it. Joined by several lawmakers, including other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Clay said returning the painting was about defending the Constitution.

"I do not agree or disagree with this painting," Clay said. "But I will fight to defend this young man's right to express himself because his artwork is true for him and he is entitled to that protection under the law."

David Pulphus, 18, won an annual arts competition in Clay's congressional district. His picture portrays events in Ferguson after the shooting of an unarmed teenager set off protests. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., removed the painting Friday and returned it to Clay's office.

After Clay restored the painting, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., removed it again and took it to Clay's office. Clay put it back up again.

A short time later, two other Republicans, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California and Brian Babin of Texas, took it down again and delivered it to Clay's office.

Clay put it back up again.