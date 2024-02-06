All sections
NewsJune 29, 2019

Draper set to be next Missouri Supreme Court chief justice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Judge George Draper is set to be the Missouri Supreme Court's next chief justice. Draper will take the reins Monday. His term is set to end in 2021. Missouri Supreme Court judges take turns serving as chief justice for two-year terms. The role is largely administrative...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Judge George Draper is set to be the Missouri Supreme Court's next chief justice.

Draper will take the reins Monday. His term is set to end in 2021.

Missouri Supreme Court judges take turns serving as chief justice for two-year terms. The role is largely administrative.

Draper will succeed current Chief Justice Zel Fischer, who will continue serving as a high court judge.

Draper is the second black judge to serve on the state Supreme Court. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2011.

Draper leads the state's treatment courts coordinating commission. He also serves as the high court's liaison on the judiciary's family court committee and its committee on racial and ethnic fairness.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

